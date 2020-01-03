Larsa Pippen Shares Sizzling Bikini Video On Instagram: ‘Tough Day At The Office’

Larsa rocked a sparkly two-piece on the beach.

Larsa Pippen gave her fans an up-close look at one of her bikinis during a trip to the beach. On Friday, the former Real Housewives of Miami star took to Instagram to show off her sparkly swimwear.

Instead of simply snapping a photo of her incredible bikini body, Larsa filmed a video of it. The stunning 45-year-old ex of NBA star Scottie Pippen was shown rocking a black and silver two-piece. The tiny string bikini featured a classic triangle halter top with thin black ties. The bathing suit’s small cups could barely contain Larsa’s ample cleavage.

The beach bunny’s bottoms featured a low-rise design with thick side straps. However, Larsa’s video only showed a flash of the lower half of her body. She was holding the camera away from her and slowly moving it down to show off her voluptuous chest, flat stomach, and shapely thighs. As she moved the camera, her bikini glittered in the bright sun.

Larsa also gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a glimpse of her accessories, which included a pair of stylish over-sized sunglasses with rectangular black frames and dark lenses. She was also wearing a silver beaded necklace.

Larsa had her dark blond hair pulled back, and she appeared to be wearing minimal or no makeup. Her skin had a soft glow, and her full lips were a natural nude pink.

When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star moved the camera away from her body, she revealed that she was on a gorgeous white sand beach where two beds covered with decorative pillows had been set up. A few loungers, a beanbag, and a tent had also been placed in a small area that was sectioned off from the rest of the beach with strings of lights. Palm trees and a few buildings could be seen in the background.

In the caption of her post, Larsa joked that she was having a “tough day at the office.”

Larsa’s caption inspired a lot of work-oriented jokes.

“I need a job at your office,” read one response to her Instagram post.

“Are you hiring?” quipped another follower.

“Workin hard or hardly workin lol @larsapippen,” a third fan wrote.

There were also quite a few comments about how incredible Larsa looked in her video.

“Baby girl you are smoking hot indeed.!!” gushed a fourth admirer.

Larsa’s video isn’t the only sun-drenched social media upload that she has recently shared with her fans. On Thursday, she posted a sizzling seaside swimsuit photo on her Instagram account. In that snapshot, she was pictured rocking a brightly-colored one-piece.