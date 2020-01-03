Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Daughter Raddix In Surprise Announcement

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden shared joyous news with the world this morning — the birth of their daughter.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed, and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” wrote Diaz in a post on Instagram.

The new mom vowed to protect her daughter’s privacy, but she did share with fans that their new little one is both cute and rad, which is a play on the baby’s unique name. Diaz and Madden do not intend to share any other pictures or details about their child. Diaz’s post came in the form of words without a photo accompanying it.

In just three-quarters of an hour, Diaz’s unexpected post garnered nearly 90,000 “likes” on the popular social media platform. She disabled commenting on the share, which led to fans using her other posts to share their well-wishes and congratulations on the family’s new bundle of joy.

Prior to this morning’s surprise post, it had been 35 weeks since the There’s Something About Mary actress shared on Instagram. At that time, she congratulated Lucy Liu at the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a picture of herself, Drew Barrymore, and Liu.

The 35-week old post gathered several new comments this morning from fans from all over the world wanting to leave positive words for Diaz, Madden, and Radixx.

“So so happy for you. I read the body book when I was trying to get pregnant after 40, and it changed my life. Our baby is 19 months. Congrats from France,” one follower advised.

“Congratulations for your baby girl! My daughter was born today too, only three years ago!” another fan wrote.

“You’re going to be the best mommy EVER!!!! Congratulations,” gushed a third who also included a multitude of heart emoji.

“Congratulations on your daughter! She’s going to have the coolest parents,” a fourth follower declared.

According to an E! News report, Diaz and Madden began dating in 2014, and the couple worked to keep the details of their relationship out of the spotlight for the most part. They tied the knot in January 2015, which means their fifth anniversary is soon, and this year they’ll celebrate as a family of three. Previously, Diaz spoke with Chelsea Handler about her desire to someday have a family. Diaz said she was willing to welcome a child through adoption or another method when the time was right for her to become a mother.