Jax Taylor Explains Why He Doesn’t Want Tom Sandoval To Serve As His Best Man In ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Preview

Taylor threatened to kick Sandoval out of his wedding party at the 'Pump Rules' Season 7 reunion last year.

Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval engaged in a war of words with one another over Sandoval’s potential role in Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding at the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion in early 2018. Soon, fans will watch as the conversation regarding whether or not Sandoval will serve as Taylor’s best man continues on Season 8.

In a just-released sneak peek at the upcoming season of the reality series posted on BravoTV‘s website, Taylor was speaking with his now-wife about why Sandoval may not be the right person for the job.

“Tom Sandoval and I don’t really have a lot in common that much in common anymore,” Taylor said as he sat on a new couch in his and Cartwright’s new home. “I kind of think it’s like, ‘Do you know… A: I’m getting married next month [and] like, B: Jax Taylor is getting married next month?’ Like, this is a big f**king deal.”

“I know,” Cartwright agreed. “I wish Tom would see that and at least try and reach out and see how you’re doing every now and then.”

In her cast confessional, Cartwright opened up about the many ups and downs Taylor and Sandoval have experienced in their friendship before saying that she doesn’t believe the two men will end their friendship due to a recent fight. The camera then cuts to when she’s back in the scene with Taylor. There, she suggested that he allow Tom Schwartz to handle the best man duties alone. Taylor questioned whether or not Schwartz could handle all of the responsibilities himself.

As Vanderpump Rules fans likely saw months ago, Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in Kentucky at a castle as several of their co-stars — including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, Schwartz, Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie — served in their wedding party.

During the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, which premieres on Bravo Monday, January 7, fans will watch as Taylor and Cartwright put the finishing touches on their over-the-top wedding before tying the knot for the cameras.

In addition to feuding over Taylor’s wedding in 2018, Taylor and Sandoval were also involved in a bit of feud after Taylor suggested that Sandoval and his girlfriend, Madix, weren’t as open with their lives as the rest of the cast. As The Inquisitr reported months ago, Taylor actually went to producers and complained that — because they are all paid the same — they should all be exposing the same amount of their lives.