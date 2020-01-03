Jessie James Decker Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Powder Blue Shorts & ‘Friends’ Sweatshirt

Jessie James Decker is sizzling in another sexy social media share. As fans who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Decker is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. So far, the mother of three has racked up a social media following of over 3.2 million and that number continues to climb on a daily basis.

In the stunning new photo post that was shared on her page, the model paid tribute to the hit show Friends and one of the most popular episodes. Decker did not specifically mention where she was in the post but it appeared to be in a room in her home. The stunner struck a pose front and center, pursing her lips for the camera and holding up a cup of coffee in one hand. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high topknot and covered the majority of her face with a pair of large black sunglasses.

Decker showed off her enviable legs in a pair of short powder blue shorts that hit well above her knee, leaving little to the imagination. On top, she rocked a shirt that read “pivot” and had a couch from the show Friends on it. In the caption, she told her fans that her daughter, Viv Decker, snapped the photo. Since it’s been live on page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has racked up over 61,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful legs. Of course, many others commented on the Friends reference and countless others chimed in using their favorite emoji. A handful of other fans took to the post to ask Decker where they could purchase the same sweatshirt,

“Oh yeah looking girl and I’m needing that hoodie!,” one fan commented on the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

“Sweater!!! Where can i get that?!?!,” another fan asked.

“Omg!!! I need this sweatshirt!!! Where can I get it??? You look gorgeous,” a third follower wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Decker stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time in a beautiful dress. The beauty showed off her amazing body while clad in a tight dress that was adorned with black and pink sequins. The sexy ensemble left little to the imagination, dipping low into her chest and offering generous views of cleavage. That shot racked up over 48,000 likes.