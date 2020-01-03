Ozzy Osbourne Takes To Instagram To Prove That He Is Not Dying, Contrary To Reports

'Read any good news lately?,' he asked.

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne is neither dead nor does he have a foot in the grave, contrary to rumors that sprang up earlier this week that he was on his deathbed, Pop Culture reports. The 71-year-old took to Instagram to prove that he is still alive and still rocking.

On Thursday, The Inquisitr reported, based on aggregated reports from other sources, that the aging rock star was close to death and could no longer recognize his wife, Sharon. Supposedly the rocker was suffering from an unspecified illness that, along with diminishing his mental capacities to the point that he didn’t recognize his family, also rendered him in such pain that he no longer had the will to live.

“Ozzy is in chronic pain and begging to be put out of his misery,” an anonymous source claimed of the rock star.

On the surface, the rumors seemed believable. After all, Ozzy has spent decades on the road, and much of that time he spent on drugs. The rocker has been in ill health for years, bedeviled by a 20-year-old ATV injury, as well as having been in and out rehab for much of his life. He had also recently battled pneumonia and suffered a fall, which led him to cancel a 2019 tour.

Sick and injured though he is, the former Black Sabbath frontman is alive and well, and on Friday he took to Instagram to shut down the rumors of his imminent death. He even provided a snarky caption to obliquely refernce the rumors.

Osbourne’s son, Jack, even made a joke about his dad’s supposed imminent death in the comments.

“Wait what?? I thought you were meant to be on your death bed? What are you doing up?,” he joked.

Another commenter noted that Ozzy has cheated death far too many times to keep up with.

“Read a post that you’re dying but you are immortal so it’s fake,” the commenter wrote.

Similarly, Ozzy’s daughter Kelly also confirmed that if her father is dead, it’s news to her, as she just had an enjoyable lunch with him.

It’s no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the f**k on this is utter bulls**t,” she wrote, sharing her father’s fondness for profanity.

Indeed, if Ozzy is dying and is so diminished mentally that he doesn’t recognize his family, it doesn’t seem to be slowing down his career. A follow-up Instagram post included a brief teaser trailer for his new single, “Straight to Hell,” which will drop on Monday.