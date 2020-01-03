Megan Thee Stallion Poses As Her Alter Ego Tina Snow & Gets Icy In A Sparkly Bodysuit

Megan Thee Stallion is on fire right now: She’s performing at Coachella 2020, she recently posted a picture with Beyonce and Blue Ivy on New Year’s Eve, and she had a Hot Girl Summer that went viral. It’s no surprise that she needed some cooling off, and she posed in an ice-cold, wintry getup in one of her latest Instagram slideshows. The sexy images were clearly a hit with her followers: they racked up over 1 million likes, including one from Lizzo.

The “BIG OLE FREAK” rapper rocked the shimmering, silver outfit as her alter ego, Tina Snow. She carried herself with confidence as she slightly arched her back, which put her ample curves on display. She stood tall in the glittering, metallic bodysuit, which was fitted with crystals all along the bodice of the ensemble. The sweetheart neckline was especially eye-catching, as the rapper’s voluptuous cleavage almost spilled out of the outfit.

The tiny ensemble was paired with sparkling straps across her chest, over her stomach, and down her thighs, giving the rapper a sultry, dominatrix look. She wore a faux fur shrug across her shoulders and black fishnet stockings. She rocked some serious ice on her right hand, sporting a large diamond ring and a diamond chain bracelet.

Megan Thee Stallion also gave fans Old Hollywood vibes, her hair pulled to the side and cascading down her shoulder in slight waves, ending in a tumble of curls. Paired with the fur, the rapper looked like a movie star.

Her eyebrows were arched to perfection, her lids done up in a smoky eye. Her dark lashes fanned out and were stunningly curled. She wore a mocha liner on her heavily-glossed lips, her pout filled in with a rose-colored lip color.

The hitmaker’s 7.8 million Instagram followers filled up her comment section with adoration.

“Sis…..you just keep snatching up our edges every day. We can’t breathe! Can you take your foot off our necks and switch your foot to our lungs? Please!” one user said, adding multiple heart-eye emoji. Many quoted lyrics from her song “BIG OLE FREAK,” which mentions her alter ego.

As Megan Thee Stallion told radio station Hot 107.9, she created Tina Snow based off of late rapper Pimp C’s own alter ego, Tony Snow.

Loading...

In the interview, she addressed the purpose of Tina Snow.

“I wanna make people feel like Pimp C make me feel…. That’s what I’m trying to bring to the ladies: That real confidence, that real swag.”

Every time she uploads a photo as Tina Snow, based on fan reactions, it’s clear that she achieved her goal.