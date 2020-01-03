Eva Longoria Stuns In White One-Shoulder Swimsuit In Pool

According to her Instagram page, former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria has spent some time vacationing in Mexico recently. The brunette bombshell has shared several updates in which she’s lounging either on the beach or by the pool, including her most recent Instagram update, in which she rocked a stunning one-shoulder white swimsuit.

The suit was a one-piece that covered up Eva’s toned stomach and cleavage, but it still revealed enough skin to show off Eva’s incredible body. The suit had two thin straps over one shoulder, decorated with a gold embellishment that resembled a leaf, and stretched across her chest in a minimal, sleek line. The swimsuit clung to her toned physique, and showed off her bronzed legs.

In the shot, Eva was emerging from the pool with the water grazing her calves, and had a few bracelets on, as well as a pair of hoop earrings. Her brunette locks tumbled down her back and she adjusted her sunglasses with one hand while the other grasped the bar near the pool’s steps.

While Eva looked stunning, she also kept things real with her followers by admitting in the caption that the slight white hue on her face was a result of sunscreen that hadn’t fully absorbed. The pool was surrounded by palm trees and Eva seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her slice of paradise.

The actress and activist’s followers couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post received over 61,800 likes within just one hour, including a like from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

Many of Eva’s fans opted to share their thoughts in the comment section of the post. A few celebrities also shared their thoughts, including one of Eva Longoria’s close friends, Victoria Beckham.

The chic British singer turned fashion designer commented “U look amazing!!! kisses x.”

Loading...

Another follower said “looking so gorgeous lovely swimmie hun and that color is great on you!!”

“Still beautiful as always,” another fan remarked.

Yet another couldn’t quite seem to believe Eva had maintained her enviable body in her 40s, and said “wow you look amazing.”

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the 44-year-old stunner posed poolside in a pink one-piece swimsuit that showcased her curves. She sat with her 1-year-old son, Santiago, and Eva’s legs were on full display in the look. She added a pair of large sunglasses and a beach hat, creating a look that was glamorous and super chic. She perched on the edge of a pool with her son in her arms for the sweet photo capturing a moment from her trip to Mexico.