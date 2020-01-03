Candice Swanepoel Looks Smoking Hot In Impossibly Tiny Patterned Bikini While Putting A Flower In Her Hair

Another day, another smoking hot bikini look from Candice Swanepoel.

The latest look at the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s incredible bikini body was shared on Friday to the official Instagram page for her swimwear line, Tropic of C. In the photo, the South African bombshell was seen standing outside surrounded by tall plants and greenery. She arched her back slightly and tilted her head up toward the sky, and used both hands to tuck a large pink flower behind her ear.

Her look for the snap was, of course, a two-piece set from Tropic of C that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Judging by the reaction of the brand’s 353,000 Instagram followers, the model certainly did her line justice.

Candice slayed in the impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination. Tags on the photo indicated that she was wearing the Praia top and bottom in the “tracks rust” design — a burnt orange-and-white striped pattern that popped against the model’s deep tan.

The Praia top was a halter-style number with minuscule triangle-shaped cups that were barely enough to cover the stunner’s voluptuous assets. Its plunging neckline left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight — though fans of the blond beauty hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

The matching Praia bottoms also made for quite a revealing display. The itty-bitty garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that left Candice’s sculpted thighs completely bare, while also teasing a glimpse at her curvy booty. Its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs.

Candice accessorized her barely-there swimwear look with a gold pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her exposed decolletage, while a pair of dangling earrings added even more bling. Her platinum locks fell messily around her face as she attempt to secure the flower in place, and she appeared to be sporting a minimal makeup look that made her striking features shine.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showing some love for the swimsuit designer’s latest social media appearance. The steamy snap has earned over 1,100 likes after just 35 minutes of going live to Instagram. Some fans took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post — many with compliments for Candice’s jaw-dropping display.

“Love,” one person wrote, followed by a slew of flame emoji.

Another called Candice a “stunner.”

“She is flawless,” commented a third.

Candice often dazzles her fans by showing off her flawless physique in skimpy swimwear. Another recent addition to the Tropic of C page saw her sporting a similar style in a burnt orange color, though this bikini featured a strappy design that further highlighted the babe’s chiseled midsection. Followers went absolutely wild for the image and awarded the photo over 8,000 likes.