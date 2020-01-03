‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers 2020 Preview: Explosive Bombshell For Kyle And Lola

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that 2020 isn’t smooth going for newlyweds Kyle and Lola when Theo continues to work his way into Lola’s life. Of course, when everything finally explodes, Summer is there to help pick up the pieces.

In daytime drama, couples typically don’t stay too happy for too long, hence the “drama” part of the genre. Seasoned viewers know this, but it’s still a struggle when a fan-favorite couple experiences angst and unhappiness. It looks like Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) will find their relationship on the rocks as Theo (Tyler Johnson) makes a push for Lola. Plus, Summer (Hunter King) is also around to throw in some extra complications.

Head writer, Josh Griffith, recently teased this 2020 storyline to Soap Opera Digest.

“Given his friendship with Lola and rivalry with Kyle, Theo will insinuate himself even further into Kyle and Lola’s life,” the scribe revealed.

It makes things even more difficult since Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) discovered that Theo is their nephew, making him Kyle’s cousin. Jack gave Theo a job at Jabot, so now Kyle must work with his rival, despite his misgivings about Theo. While they had a messy past in New York, it seems like there is even more to the story of Theo and Kyle’s intense dislike of each other.

“Kyle is running out of patience, and his long-simmering feud with Theo will explode,” said Griffith. “Summer will have her work cut out for her as she tries to keep the peace between the new rivals.”

For weeks now, Theo has accused Summer of hoping to win back Kyle, even though Summer continues to insist that she and Kyle are friends and co-workers. After everything that happened last year, and their brief marriage, it does make sense that Summer might still hope to get back together with Kyle if the situation presented itself. She’s trying to do the right thing, but in the end, Summer is still Summer.

If Kyle and Lola find themselves having serious relationship trouble due to Lola and Theo’s budding friendship, there’s a very real chance that Kyle will turn to his friend and confidant Summer, and things could cross the line. As 2020 begins, it looks like Kyle and Lola may lose some of their newlywed bliss because Theo has plans to work overtime to try to take Lola from Kyle. Plus, Summer will be there to help Kyle pick of the pieces if things go south.