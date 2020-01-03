Ana Cheri Flaunts Fit Physique In New Workout Clip

Fitness model and trainer Ana Cheri shared a new clip of her workout routine on January 3, much to the delight of her 12.5 million fans. The brunette beauty took to Instagram to promote the gym she works out of, enticing her followers to join with a new promotion.

In the clip, Ana is seen finishing up what seems to be a rather rigorous workout. She was completing a set of jumping jacks while a voice could be heard counting down the final moves. As who is presumably the trainer shouted “finished,” Ana could be seen stepping back, exhaustion written on her features as she took in some gulps of fresh air.

The camera started facing her backside as the model completed the workout routine, focusing on her svelte and muscular back, trim waist, and curvy derrière. She was sporting a long-sleeved black crop top that gave fans a good look at her back’s definition. She also wore a pair of tight, dusty rose leggings that were ruched along the backside, further accentuating her built bottom.

She completed the ensemble with a pair of black socks and gray, black, and white sneakers. She wore her long brunette locks in a high ponytail that was secured with a black baseball cap.

As the camera panned around her, Ana’s followers got a look at the front of her ensemble as well. The outfit was plain, but there were black drawstrings on her leggings that tied the whole look together. Viewers also got a glimpse of her face and could notice that Ana decided to go makeup-free for the workout, although her face was flushed due to the intense activity, giving her a sort of glow.

The camera’s movement also allowed Ana’s fans to get a closer look at the gym location she was promoting in the caption of the clip. At the start of the footage, they could see a collection of free weights, as well as some benches, a few treadmills, and a stationary bike. Additionally, viewers noticed Ana facing a mirror, so she could ensure that her form was accurate throughout the exercise.

The clip proved popular with her fans. In less than a day of being posted, the upload earned her more than 70,000 likes and over 300 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express admiration for the fitness babe’s body, as well as to lament over their distance from her gym. Others were left speechless and chose to comment using a wide range of emoji, including hearts, muscle, and fire.

“Yass girl! Excited for your challenge,” one fan wrote.

“Very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous in outfit,” complimented a second follower.

“Absolutely Beautiful Baby. Wish I lived closer,” lamented a third.

“Work it girl! That’s my New Years goal working out and losing 30 pounds,” a fourth social media user commented.