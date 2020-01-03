Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Working With Daughter Stormi Webster On A New Makeup Collaboration

Kylie Jenner is reportedly working with her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on a new makeup collaboration that will be launched early in the year.

In a report by ET, the 22-year-old makeup mogul took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of Stormi looking at concept art for the new Kylie Cosmetics collection that will be launched on Valentine’s Day. The collection will allegedly be called “Stormi.”

In the same report, the makeup case for the collection will allegedly have butterflies on it and will be in a certain shade of pink, and inside will boasts lots of colors including Kelly green, turquoise, and violet.

In the photo, baby Stormi was seen looking intently at several color palettes, seemingly for the upcoming cosmetics collection for February, with several of Kylie’s team in with her. The woman in front of Stormi seems to be asking her which colors she wants for possibly an eyeshadow palette or lipstick.

Travis Scott’s daughter was wearing a baby tank top and donned several accessories such as a dainty gold bracelet and a pair of delicate gold stud earrings.

The adorable pic was loved by Kylie’s 156 million followers. It garnered over 4.1 million likes and more than 38,000 comments in less than 24 hours of being live. Fans flocked to the comment section of the post to let Kylie know how adorable Stormi looked.

“Cutest,” Khloe Kardashian wrote followed by four butterfly emoji.

“This is so cute!!!” an admirer commented.

While it sounds surreal for a little kid to do these things, this was not the first time that Kylie’s toddler has inspired one of Kylie’s collections. Stormi has been the inspiration behind Kylie Cosmetics’s “Weather” collection which was launched less than a month after she was born.

While still at a young age, it seems that Stormi has been helping mom Kylie in running the Kylie Cosmetics empire. The adorable baby girl seems to have the same interest in makeup as her mom. In several instances in the past, Kylie has posted several updates on her social media page wherein Stormi was seen playing with the famous Kylie lip kits and eyeshadow palettes. Kylie seemed to be overjoyed and have encouraged her daughter to follow her passion.

Aside from new business dealings in 2020, Kylie has also been having fun. In a report by The Inquisitr, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared two snapshots of herself at what appears to be a New Year’s party, rocking a revealing sparkly silver dress. The reality star’s caption suggested that she may have enjoyed too much alcoholic drink at the party. In one photo, Kylie was seen grabbing her boobs, which seems to be the proof of too much alcohol.