Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Friday, January 3, fitness model Katelyn Runck uploaded a sizzling Instagram post, that consisted of two photos and a brief behind-the-scenes video.

The pictures and video show the 28-year-old posing in what appears to be a back alley on a sunny day. She sizzled in a purple sports bra and a pair of matching leggings from the clothing brand, SETactive. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display. She also sported a pair of white tennis shoes, with their laces removed.

The brunette bombshell wore her long hair in a sleek, straight style and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup. The application included subtle contour, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes. Katelyn’s nails were also manicured and painted white.

The first image shows the model facing away from the photographer, flaunting her perky derriere and impressive back muscles. She held onto a bottle of the sports drink, BYLT, as she looked off into the distance. For the following photo, she leaned against an off-white wall, gazing directly into the camera. She stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. In the video, Katelyn is seen striking a variety of poses. The clip ends with the stunner laughing after she accidentally flipped her hair across her face.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer shared an empowering message about moving forward from past mistakes. She proceeded to urge her followers to focus on self-acceptance. In addition, Katelyn implored fans to let her know which of the three images did they prefer. She also provided additional advertisement for BYLT.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 18,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers were also quick to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“You are so incredibly beautiful!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Gorgeous as always!! That color looks very good on you. Always love your post,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Such a ridiculous physique and face full of beauty,” added another commenter.

“Perfection at [its] finest,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Katelyn engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the beauty has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing risque ensembles.