Winnie Harlow Stuns In A Minuscule Bikini And Shorts On The Beach In Miami: ‘New Year’s Resolution: More Sun’

Winnie Harlow is already working toward her New Year’s resolution.

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model shared a smoking hot new snap to show her 7.4 million followers that she’s already getting a head start on her vow to get “more sun” in 2020. In the photo, the 25-year-old was seen crouching down on her knees in the sand on Miami Beach as the golden sun spilled over her.

Fans were treated to a stunning view of the shoreline and cloudless blue sky, but that’s not all that captivated their attention. Winnie herself looked absolutely gorgeous in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Winnie stunned in her skimpy orange-and-black bikini that did way more showing than covering up. The two-piece set included a triangle-style top with thin black straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. The garment’s cups were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets and boasted a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight at every angle.

Instead of showing off her matching bikini bottoms, Winnie opted to keep them covered with a pair of tiny orange shorts that easily could have passed for the garment themselves. The bottoms just barely grazed to the model’s upper thighs, leaving her sculpted legs completely bare for her fans to admire. She buttoned and unzipped the clasp, revealing a teasing glimpse at her swimwear’s thin waistband, which was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To complete her beach day look, Winnie added two chain necklaces, bracelets, and large statement rings for the perfect amount of bling. Her long, dark locks were worn down in waves that cascaded behind her back all the way down to her pert derriere. As for her beauty, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the newest social media post from the America’s Next Top Model alum was a huge hit with her fans. The sizzling snap has earned over 100,000 likes in less than one hour of going live to Instagram — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took to the comments section of the upload as well, many with compliments for Winnie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless,” one person wrote.

Another called Winnie the “most beautiful girl.”

“What are you? A goddess?” questioned a third.

This is hardly the first time Winnie has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another smoldering addition to her feed saw her flashing major cleavage in a plunging floral blouse. Fans were also impressed by the display, which they awarded over 128,000 likes.