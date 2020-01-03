Amanda Seales Shows Off Her Buns While Rocking A Blue Swimsuit

Amanda Seales posted a photo on Instagram as she enjoys the sunshine and water while taking some time to relax.

Seales has been known to show some skin on her Instagram page and did not disappoint on Thursday, January 2. The actress and comedian has been on vacation in Grenada for the holidays and has been posting highlights from the trip with her 1 million Instagram followers. In her latest snapshot, Seales is seen standing on a rocky hill as she stares into the camera. Her followers can see a blue ocean and a clear, bright sky that serves as her backdrop. She is wearing a blue one-piece swimsuit from Zara, which has deep cuts on the sides of her arms. The swimsuit also fits tightly around Seales’ body, allowing her derriere to poke through.

As Seales slightly grins in the photo, Seales’ fans are able to see her gorgeous hair and how she decided to style her look. Her hair is styled in long, blonde cornrow braids that stop at the top of her backside. She is also wearing neon yellow sunglasses, which were designed in a rectangular shape.

In her caption, Seales took a moment to admire her body with her fans. The actress joked that, while no one asked, she describes her body as an iPhone. She then went on to explain how the curves of the Apple device mimic her own body, which she greatly appreciates.

Seales’ fans seemed to like what they saw from the Insecure star’s post. Shortly after her share, she received more than 35,000 likes from her followers. She also received several comments about her swimsuit look from her fans.

“Cool pic…..Amanda!” one fan exclaimed.

“Killa,” another fan chimed in.

“Come thru booty!!” one follower wrote.

Loading...

“Poppinnnnnnnnnnnnn,” another follower expressed.

Seales’ vacation spot photos come after she was rumored to be adding a new position to her resume in 2020. The Root reported back in December that, after a few guest spots on the daytime talk show, The Real, Seales is in talks of becoming the show’s fifth host. The current hosts of the Emmy award-winning show, Loni Love, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton have been spearheading the show since original addition Tamar Braxton made her exit from The Real in 2016. The outlet reports that Seales has been a fan favorite on the show and has appeared as a guest host multiple times. Neither Seales nor the producers of The Real have confirmed that she will be joining the hit daytime show.