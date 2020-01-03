Suzy Cortez Rocks Boxing Gloves And Xs On Her Chest In Racy New Topless Photo

Suzy Cortez is smoking hot in another sexy photo that was shared on her Instagram page. As those who follow the brunette bombshell on social media know, Cortez has one of the most enviable bodies on the planet, and she regularly shows it off in a wide range of outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent snapshot shared on her popular page, Cortez sizzled in a boxing-inspired post.

In the NSFW shot, the model did not specifically mention where she was, but it appeared to be in a room in a boxing studio. The model struck a pose in front of a white-and-brown wall, leaning her back against the structure and looking straight into the camera with a slight smile. For the photo op, she wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a braid, and she also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

Cortez went totally topless in the racy image, exposing her chest and putting two Xs over them to cover them up slightly. Her toned and tanned abs were on full display, and she completed the sexy look with a pair of black panties. For the occasion, she rocked a pair of black boxing gloves, holding one near her face and the other at her waist.

In the caption of the image, the stunner told fans that she had new material on her website, and she directed them to a link. Even though the post has only been live on her page for a short time, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they would be checking out her new material. About half the comments were in English and the other half in Spanish.

“I cannot get over how freaking gorgeous you are,” one fan raved, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“She is the one boxer i will love to lose to,” a second follower wrote on the post.

“I love you so much you are perfect,” another user added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez sizzled in another NSFW ensemble, that time in a selfie. In the photo, Cortez’s amazing figure was on display in a NSFW ensemble that included a black bra and matching shorts. Like her most recent photo, that post earned her a ton of attention with over 18,000 likes.