Janelle Monae Sizzles In A Black And White Bikini On Instagram

Janelle Monae recently posted a photo from her sunny vacation with her 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The multi-talented actress stunned in her latest update on the photo-sharing app. In her photo, she is posing with her head tilted on one side as she looks away from the camera with a closed-mouth smile. Her legs subtly crossed as she stands in a pool. Her followers can see that the “Yoga” center is just a walk away from a white sandy beach, is slightly hidden behind a slew of trees. The singer’s abs and thighs are on full display in the photo, as her bikini top has a beaded net that covers her chest.

Monae is glowing in the photo from her face down to her stunning physique. The Moonlight actress’ skin is glistening in the photo as she allows the sun to beam on her. Her face also has a natural glow, as Monae appears to be wearing nothing but bright, matte lipstick in the Instagram snapshot.

In addition to showing off her fit body for the photo op, Monae added some glam to her bikini look. The “Dance Apocalyptic” songstress styled her dark hair into a sleek bun and opted to not leave any hair in her face. She also added black and white tassel earrings, which further added to her look’s theme. The Grammy nominee is also rocking neon yellow nails, which fans can see because her arms are stretched out to her side in the photo.

Monae’s “new queer” look seemed to catch her fans’ attention. The singer received more than 200,000 likes for her Instagram post. She also received more than 2,000 comments from her Instagram followers.

“Happy bout this body,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful,” another follower shared, followed by heart eye emoji.

“Like Popeyes she got some thighs on her,” one fan observed.

In her caption, Monae shared that her new project, Sex, explained, is now available on Netflix. Vox reports that the series is the second installment of the outlet’s Explained series, and provides a deeper look at sex education and says to go beyond the basics of sex. The season, which is said to consist of five 20-minute episodes, will explore topics like male birth control and common sexual fantasies. Monae signed on to narrate each episode, and the outlet wrote that the star was perfect for the gig.

Sex, explained is the first project Monae has announced in the new year. While she has been seen at multiple celebrity social events, including Diddy’s 50th birthday bash back in December, she has yet to share if she will be releasing any new music in 2020.