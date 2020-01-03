Major U.S. Allies Disavowing Donald Trump’s Attack On Iranian Military Leader

'The purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other,' said the U.K.

On Thursday, a major Iranian general was killed in a drone airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump, inflaming unrest in the already volatile relationship with the Middle Eastern country. Now, American allies are signaling that they won’t support the U.S. should the conflict continue to escalate.

According to Business Insider, several important European allies, including Germany and the United Kingdom, released statements indicating that they didn’t support Trump’s policy and reinforcing that America is becoming increasingly isolated in the world.

The U.K. – one of America’s most important allies – was particularly forceful in its response to the attack, which killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani near an airport in Baghdad. Early reports indicate that U.S. allies weren’t warned prior to the attack, which some experts say could result in attacks on American citizens in the region and an increase in oil costs.

The U.K. foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, issued a statement indicating that the conflict was “in none of our interests” and urged Iran and the U.S. to de-escalate. The chair of the U.K.’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat, said that “the purpose of having allies is that we can surprise our enemies and not each other.”

“It’s been a pattern, sadly, which has been a bit of a shame, that the US administration of late has not shared with us and that is a matter of concern,” he said. “I would urge the US administration to share much more closely with allies, particularly those who are fighting alongside in the region, including us.”

The people of #iraq are in the streets celebrating the death of qasem soleimani. This mass murderer responsible for the death of thousands in #iraq and #Syria and all over the world he is responsible for the death of hundreds of American soldiers.pic.twitter.com/QMQrvBz10y — فيصل ابراهيم الشمري (@Mr_Alshammeri) January 3, 2020

France said that any unilateral action by the U.S. was condemned. The French European minister said that the attack was what France had feared would happen, saying that countries should work together.

Germany was less forceful, saying that the attack was clearly the result of aggravation from Iran that forced a response from the U.S., but warned against any additional escalation between the two countries.

Israel was the only of America’s most important allies to back the airstrike. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the U.S. had the right to defend itself and that Suleimani was responsible for the death of many Americans. He said that Trump deserved credit for acting “swiftly” against the perceived threat.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the U.S. attacked a convoy in Iraq containing Soleimani and other military personnel. The area has been particularly volatile in recent months after protests have rocked the U.S. embassy in Iraq. Iran has vowed revenge against the U.S.