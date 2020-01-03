A Podcast About John F. Kennedy Jr. Claims To Have New Information Regarding His Untimely Death

A podcast about the life of John F. Kennedy Jr. claims to have new information regarding the circumstances regarding his untimely 1999 death.

John’s history and the heartbreaking accident which killed him are the subjects of a new investigative podcast titled Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr. which will attempt to dig further into the circumstances regarding the fatal crash that took the lives of the son of President John F. Kennedy and Jaqueline Onassis, his wife Carolyn Bessette and her sister Lauren.

“One fateful night John F. Kennedy Jr. boarded a private plane with his wife and sister-in-law, flying to his cousin’s wedding. Only, they never made it,” the synopsis of the new series begins, promising new details over the course of 12 weeks. The series is hosted by former homicide detective Colin McLaren.

This is the third installment of an ongoing podcast series that has already featured investigations into the deaths of actress Natalie Wood and the circumstances surrounding the death of Princess Diana of Wales.

The aircraft John Jr. was piloting mysteriously crashed into the ocean while he was flying to Martha’s Vineyard from an airport in Essex County, New Jersey in 1999. He planned to drop off his sister-in-law Lauren before heading to his cousin Rory Kennedy’s wedding in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts with his wife. He was piloting his new plane, a single-engine Piper Saratoga.

McLaren is promising to address all the theories that have surrounded the threesome’s death, including what he claims is new information that sheds light on what happened to make John Jr. lose control of the plane that would eventually plunge into the ocean that fateful July evening, killing all on board.

After the plane crash initially occurred, it was hoped by authorities that the three might have survived. But, just days after, when aircraft debris was discovered in the Atlantic Ocean, officials realized that the search for those missing had changed from a search and recovery to a death investigation.

On the afternoon of July 21, 1999, the bodies of the victims were discovered on the ocean floor by divers, all still strapped into their plane seats.

Diane Freed / Getty Images

While it was later concluded that pilot error was the cause of the crash, this podcast claims to have new information about that fateful evening that will shed new light on the night of the accident and its subsequent investigation.

The death of John F. Kennedy Jr. captivated Americans, who felt a great loss over John Jr.’s sudden and untimely death and wanted clear answers as to what really happened that fateful evening.

Liasion / Getty Images

The official site for the podcast explains that the series will also uncover the dark side of the Kennedy clan, from scandals and coverups to JFK Jr.’s rocky marriage with Carolyn Bessette, revealing the circumstances regarding an elaborate kidnapping plot that forced him into hiding to name a few of the more scandalous bits of information the series plans to present.

The very first episode of Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr. drops on January 8.