Martina Vismara Flaunts Peachy Derriere In Racy New Instagram Photo

Instagram model Martina Vismara looked incredibly flawless in a photo that she recently shared on social media. She showed off all of her assets in lacy black lingerie that set her fans’s feeds on fire. In fact, Martina looked smoking hot as she posed for the camera.

The brunette beauty flaunted her curvy behind in the photo, where she posed in what seems like a flight of stairs with a glass panel beside her. Windows were seen from the backdrop. She was photographed from her backside, head slightly turned to the camera. Her lips were slightly parted to give her a sultry look.

In the next snap, the Bang Energy ambassador put her voluptuous cleavage on full display in a black satin bra that barely contained her ample assets. The bikini thong hugged her trim waist and taut stomach. Martina’s toned things and legs were also on full display.

The Italian stunner wore her hair loose that cascaded down her back and shoulders. She wore minimal makeup for the photoshoot that included filled-in brows, mascara, highlighter, and nude lipstick that closely resembled her natural lip color. To finish the look, she painted her manicured nails with red nail polish. For her accessories, she wore a pair of black eyeglasses that perfectly framed her beautiful face.

In the caption, the model revealed that she was at her house and that she was promoting her second account, urging her huge fan base to follow it. She also tagged the photographer in the photo.

The latest post was a big hit among Martina’s 1.5 million followers. This particular image has already racked up over 200,000 views and over 600 comments in less than 24 hours of being live. Admirers from all over the world went to the comment section of the post to shower the model with compliments. While the majority of fans simply let their fire and heart-eyes emoji do the talking.

“Unbelievably gorgeous and sexy. Love it!!!” wrote one follower.

“Magnificent body, flawless!” added an admirer.

“Sensationally beautiful,” a third Instagram user commented.

Martina does not shy away from revealing plenty of skin and often leaves very little to the imagination. In fact, on Christmas Day, Martina uploaded a snapshot from her vacation where she donned a racy red bikini set. The photo was a “present” from the model to her fans, given it was the Holiday season.

The social media influencer rose to fame by sharing fashion, swimwear, and travel photos on her Instagram account. She has partnered with fashion and athletic brands including WALL and Thèoria Milano.