Former Fox News Reporter Says Donald Trump Propositioned Her During His Campaign

Ex-Fox News reporter Courtney Friel recently revealed that Donald Trump asked her to come to his office to “kiss” while he was running for president in 2016. Both Trump and Friel were married at the time, and she says that the incident made it difficult for her to report on his campaign.

The New York Daily News reports that Friel, who worked from time to time as a host on Fox & Friends, opened up about the incident in her upcoming autobiography Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.

According to Friel, Trump was speaking to her on the phone when he complimented her work at the network and told her that she was the “hottest one” at Fox. Friel had suggested that she would like to be a judge on one of Trump’s Miss USA pageants. While Trump shot her idea down because she worked at a different network than the one that hosts the pageant, he did ask her about her career goals.

“Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,'” Friel wrote.

Friel says she was shocked by the suggestion, and she told him that she was married and understood that he was, too. She ended the call at that point.

The proposition made it difficult for her to continue to cover Trump’s run for president.

“This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” she wrote.

Ultimately, she decided to make light of the situation.

“At least now I can joke that I could have banged the President — but I passed,” she wrote.

The Daily News says that the White House hasn’t responded to the report.

Friel worked at Fox News for six years before moving to Los Angeles.

Trump has been accused by multiple different women of sexual misconduct, including journalist E. Jean Carroll. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carroll wrote a memoir recently detailing a harrowing account where Trump allegedly approached her in a dressing room and raped her.

Carroll says that Trump entered the dressing room at a high-end store and forcibly kissed her.

Then, she wrote,” he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights.”