Justin Bieber Drops New Single To Start A Busy 2020

January 3 was a good day for fans of Justin Bieber — or “Beliebers.” Those who have followed the teen pop sensation throughout his tumultuous career were treated to the first piece of brand-new solo music from the artist in over four years. “Yummy” — Bieber’s newest single — dropped on Friday to the delight of fans everywhere. What’s more, this new music is just a hint of all that Bieber is planning for 2020.

Although Bieber hasn’t completely dropped out of the music world since his last solo album, collaborating on tracks with Ed Sheeran, Dan+Shay, and DJ Khalid, among others, fans are understandably excited to be getting some new music that is 100 percent Bieber. They seem to have taken to “Yummy,” flooding Twitter and Instagram with positive comments about the new single.

Even though “Yummy” features perhaps the most simple chorus he has written in awhile, reminiscent of his hit song “Baby” that was released almost 10 years ago, the new song is a departure from Bieber’s usual pop stylings. Harkening back to the R&B sound of his second compilation album, Journals, “Yummy” features a more mature sound from a man who is “blissfully wed,” writes Billboard.

From the lyrics, “I’m elated you are my lady” — most likely referring to Bieber’s wife of almost one-and-a-half years, Hailey Baldwin — to the vocal control needed to make the simple chorus sincere, easy to listen to, and fit for radio, it seems clear Bieber has a new direction and focus in his life. This is also apparent when looking at the schedule he has created for himself for the first year of the new decade. After canceling the remaining performances of his “Purpose” world tour in 2017, citing the need for rest, Bieber has once again made himself available to his fans and is placing himself squarely in the public eye.

“Yummy” is his first single off his as-of-yet-unnamed fifth studio album, which is set to release sometime in 2020. He has also announced dates for a tour in North America, presumably to support this new album. That’s not all, however. Bieber is also starring in a 10-part docuseries for YouTube, the platform that allowed him to first find fame as a 13-year-old. Set to premier on January 27, the series — entitled Justin Bieber: Seasons — is said to be an intimate look at the singer’s life, focusing on the creation of his newest album and the successes and struggles of his personal life.

Additionally, Bieber has joined TikTok, seemingly in support of his newest single. Posting to Instagram, he mouthed along to the lyrics of “Yummy” for his first ever TikTok, which has proven to be incredibly popular with his fans.