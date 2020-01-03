Kate Bock Poses Topless, Gets Sandy For ‘Sports Illustrated’ Shoot On Instagram

Kate Bock got down and sandy in a Sports Illustrated photoshoot. The model shared a throwback image from the publication on her Instagram feed on Thursday evening, in which she went completely topless and got covered in sand. Fans loved the rare summery treat among her slew of recent wintery posts.

The photo showed Kate laying on her stomach on dark sand. A sliver of the ocean waves could be seen hitting the beach in the distance, and Kate was surrounded by beautiful green trees. It’s unclear exactly where the photo was taken, but it seemed to be an overcast day. Still, that didn’t top the swimsuit model from wearing as little as possible.

Kate did strategically cover her bare chest with one arm, but a fair amount of sideboob was still on display, along with her flat tummy. It appeared as if she had rolled around in the sand on her back before the photographer snapped the photo, as she was coated all over.

Interestingly, Kate did rock a pair of white, cheeky bikini bottoms that were completely clean. The bottoms were cut in a V-shape, so the sides sat high on her hips to emphasize her curvy backside. Kate’s bikini did hardly anything to cover her pert derriere.

The model added a touch of bright color to the image with giant clusters of purple flowers in her long, blond, wavy hair. Her makeup look was kept mostly natural, including a hint of nude eyeshadow, lightly contoured cheeks and a pale pink color on her full lips.

Kate leaned on her elbows and arched her back, further emphasizing her hourglass figure. With her chin up, she flashed a light, flirty smile at the camera.

In the caption, Kate wrote that her recent travels in cold cities have made her wish for warmer days.

The post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 140 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Kate’s fans. Many of the star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“My God babe, imagine being this beautiful,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“You are a stunning and gorgeous woman,” another user said.

“The cutest little mermaid,” a third follower added.

“Can I be you?” asked a fourth fan.

Much of Kate’s feed recently has shown off her winter travels, but she still managed to flash some skin in freezing temperatures. Last month, the model rocked a long-sleeved, white one-piece swimsuit with snow boots for a unique look.