‘RHONJ’ Star Dolores Catania Applauds Ex Frank As The ‘Most Loved And Respected Man’ Amid Split Rumors

Fans are hoping to see them get back together.

Dolores Catania and her ex-husband, Frank Catania, may not be together at the moment but fans online are continuing to express hope for a future reconciliation, especially after seeing the recent birthday post Frank shared on Instagram in honor of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Days ago, Frank shared a slideshow of family photos of himself, Dolores, and their two children on Instagram and said that Dolores was the most incredible mother to their kids, as well as a beautiful woman, both inside and out.

According to Frank, Dolores has always put the needs and desires of their children before herself, even when he failed her as a husband and partner. However, years after their divorce, Frank acknowledged how much he values the friendship he now has with Dolores before labeling her as his “best friend.”

In response to Frank’s heartwarming post, Dolores joked that their divorce “saved their marriage” before applauding her ex-husband as “the most loved and respected man” she knows.

“I know everyones heart throb ‘Big Frank’ now please put down your 600 lb dumb bells and come home to sing happy birthday, we are waiting for [you and] looking forward to our family vacation,” she continued.

Days later, the Real Housewives star shared a photo of her family in Saint Kitts and Nevis, an island in the West Indies.

While rumors have been swirling in regard to Dolores’ potential split from Dr. David Principe, who is frequently seen alongside her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she has yet to confirm any such news and has reportedly been sharing photos and videos of him on her Instagram Stories in recent weeks. That said, when it comes to moving forward, the couple is not yet engaged, nor are they living with one another at the moment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dolores made it clear to her boyfriend David that she would not be moving into the home the two of them built, along with the help of Frank, until they were engaged to be married. Then during an interview with OK! Magazine in November, Dolores confirmed that although the house was nearly complete, David had yet to propose.

“David knows that I am not moving in that house without a commitment. I love the house. I built it from scratch. I’ve done everything. It is the house of my dreams in every aspect,” she explained.