Justin Bieber Racks Up Two Million Instagram Views In One Hour After TikTok Post

Justin Bieber racked up two million Instagram views in one hour after sharing his first TikTok video, a clip of him eating in his kitchen and singing along to his new music which made its debut on the popular social media site.

Hot on the heels of the premiere of his first single in four years titled “Yummy,” Bieber asked his Instagram users to follow him TikTok. Many of his followers revealed in the comments section they would have to download the app and make an account in order to follow the singing superstar.

In the quick clip which is 60 seconds long, the average length for a clip on the site, Justin is seen wearing a white tank top, his hair bleached blonde, a backward black baseball cap, and a large link silver chain.

He appeared to be eating as he sang along with the clip.

Justin followed that up with a second quick clip shared to Instagram where he sang along with his new tune “Yummy.” The subsequent video was viewed 1.5 million times and counting.

Fans love TikTok videos, where people can mouth the words to songs, perform dances or whatever else makes them smile for up to 60 seconds in length. The app allows its viewers to add features such as the speeding up or slowing down of a clip, the addition of filters and the opportunity to add different clips to create on video.

Instagram followers of the singer couldn’t contain their excitement in the comments section for the aforementioned video clips that the singer had added to expand his social reach.

“Getting a TikTok now,” said one fan excitedly, ready to download the sharing app as a way to continue to follow Justin’s career.

“We got a new TikTok star on our hands!” applauded a second follower of the singer.

“You must make a new dance for ‘Yummy.’ That will go viral in TikTok,” said a third fan.

The addition of a TikTok account is another way for Justin to continue to grow his audience, who have eagerly been awaiting the singer’s new music for almost four years.

The last time Justin Bieber toured was three years ago when he abruptly pulled out of his “Purpose” series of shows due to personal issues as the tour headed into its final dozen dates.

Since that time, Justin says he’s worked hard on both his personal relationships and mental health.

Justin married model Hailey Baldwin in September 2018 in a civil ceremony. The couple recently renewed their vows in a religious ceremony at the luxury resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina on September 20.

The accompanying video for “Yummy” will make its official debut on Saturday, January 4.