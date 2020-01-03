Alex Trebek Prepares To Say Goodbye To His Viewers

Alex Trebek has rehearsed his very last 'Jeopardy!' show.

Alex Trebek is 79-years-old and has been the beloved host of the game show Jeopardy! for 34 years. He is now preparing to say goodbye to his viewers and has reportedly been rehearsing his final show. He did not reveal exactly when this day will come, but has already been thinking about what he is going to say, according to CNN.

For many, it will be hard to imagine Jeopardy! without Trebek, who has been a staple of the show since 1984. The host did not expect his final day to come as soon as he fears it will, but he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer this past March.

Even after decades on the show, Trebek says he only needs half of a minute to say his final goodbyes to his loyal viewers who watch the show every evening and have supported him throughout his cancer journey.

“I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,” he said.

As for who will host this show after Trebek bids farewell, he doesn’t know and isn’t about to guess.

“Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I’m sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me… then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye.”

Trebek has been open and honest with his viewers about his cancer journey since he was first diagnosed. He didn’t ignore the fact that the survival rates for this disease are slim. Regardless, he was extreme optimistic and assured his fans that with their support, his faith in God, and the love of his family he believed he would be able to fight it.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trebek originally responded very well to cancer treatment. Doctors informed him that he was even near remission.

Unfortunately, the cancer came back and doctors had to adjust his chemotherapy treatments. At this point, it appears that he has accepted that his final days are nearing. He has expressed his gratitude to his fans who have offered him so much love throughout this journey with kind messages, mail and many prayers.