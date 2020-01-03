Austrian Bombshell Nadine Leopold Slays In Itty-Bitty Yellow Bikini And Body Chain

Nadine Leopold is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Friday, the Austrian bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her page with a sizzling new photo that her 743,000 followers have shown nothing but love for. In the snap, the 25-year-old was seen standing outside underneath the near-cloudless blue sky in front of a beach hut with a thatched roof. She closed her eyes in a blissful manner and ran her fingers through her hair as the golden sunshine spilled over her body.

Though there was no beach or pool in sight, Nadine was dressed for a dip in the water. She looked smoking hot in a skimpy bikini from TJ Swim that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Nadine slayed in her itty-bitty baby yellow two-piece that popped against her bronzed skin. The swimwear included a halter-style top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. Its triangle-shaped cups and plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience — though they hardly seemed bothered by the babe’s NSFW display.

The Victoria’s Secret model also rocked a pair of matching yellow bikini bottoms that upped the ante of her look even more. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut style that left her long, sculpted legs completely bare, and also teased a glimpse at her curvy booty. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

To give her barely-there ensemble a bit of bling, the blond beauty added a thin body chain, which was threaded underneath her bikini top and wrapped loosely around her torso to further highlight her slender frame. She wore a pair of hoop earrings and a stack of bangle bracelets around one of her wrists as well.

The model also appeared to be going completely makeup free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans of the runway queen certainly seemed impressed by the new addition to her Instagram feed. The upload has racked up over 6,500 likes after just three hours of going live to the platform. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Nice body,” one person wrote.

Another said that the model was “crazy gorgeous.”

“So beautiful,” commented a third.

Nadine often dazzles her Instagram fans by showing off her killer curves in a sexy swimwear. Another recent addition to her page saw her doing her Monday morning stretches in a tight, leopard-print one-piece. This look proved popular as well, and racked up over 12,000 likes from her followers.