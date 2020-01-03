Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Pushes Together Cleavage In Tight Beaded Dress In Moscow

Polina Malinovskaya gave her fans a whole lot to talk about with her most recent Instagram share. As those who follow the Russian model on the platform know, Polina is never shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and lingerie. The model shares a mix of photos from her travels and from promotions and in the most recent series of images that was shared on her account, the beauty sizzled in a dress from Fashion Nova.

In the caption of the shot, the stunner tagged herself in Moscow, Russia. For the first photo in the series, the stunner struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a serious look on her face. Polina did not specifically mention where she was in the shot but she stood against a beige wall in what appeared to be a home. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight for the occasion in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The smokeshow put her amazing figure on display in the shot while clad in a tight, sheer beaded dress that hugged her every curve. She leaned over and pushed her chest together, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for the camera. In the second photo in the series, the stunner sizzled in another smoking hot shot while clad in the same outfit, only this time she struck a slightly different pose.

In the caption of the post, the model joked that 2019 was a disaster but at least she doesn’t have a chid with her ex. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Beautiful Dress and so Lovely Girl and so Hot Babe,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji.

“The year could be a disaster, but you are strong enough and beautiful to turn the table????and have a wonderful 2020. have fun babylove,” a second added.

“Hope 2020 is much kinder to you!! happy new year!!! xxxxx,” one more chimed in along with a few flame emoji.