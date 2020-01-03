‘Professional Smokeshow’ Kindly Myers Flaunts Topless Figure In Nothing But Glitter & Bikini Bottoms

Kindly Myers left little to the imagination in a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms and some painted-on body glitter for her latest Instagram photo on Friday.

In the racy snap, Kindly lives up to her self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” title as she poses on the beach in the barely-there ensemble. The Playboy model showcased her ample bust, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, and lean legs in the shot, which featured her in some teal bikini bottoms and nothing else.

Kindly accessorized her nearly-naked look with some blue and purple glitter, which was stuck to her skin like wet sand. She also sported a pair of aviator sunglasses with a purple tint, and a dainty chain around her neck for the photograph.

The model’s blond hair was pulled back into a messy bun behind her head. However, she left out a few strands to frame her face. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, which consisted of sculpted eyebrows, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush, and a nude lip.

Fans can see the tide roll in behind Kindly in the background as she gives a sultry stare into the camera while using her arm and hand to hide her bare chest.

Of course, Kindly’s over 1.8 million fans couldn’t get enough of the shot, as many of them flocked to click the like button over 8,000 times while leaving more than 130 comments within the first hour alone.

“Very beautiful body and pretty eyes,” one of Kindly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another adoring fan remarked.

“Oh my goodness Kindly! Slaying already and it’s barely 2020. I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us all this year. I know I’ll be patiently waiting for your posts!” a third comment read.

“Yea she’s cute, but is that eco friendly glitter?” a fourth social media user joked, adding smiley face and laughing emoji for impact.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly is no stranger to showing off her curves on Instagram. Just one day before her glitter bikini shot, the Playboy vixen posed in a snakeskin thong bodysuit and a leather jacket as she leaned against the back end of a truck with her hair flowing over her shoulder and a full face of bombshell makeup.

The post proved to be a popular upload for Kindly Myers, earning the model over 20,000 likes and over 320 comments to date.