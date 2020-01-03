Dylan Dreyer Of ‘Today’ Welcomes Her Second Child

Dreyer, who has been candid about her fertility struggles, welcomed her second baby January 2.

Dylan Dreyer, a Today Show meteorologist and one of the hosts of the third hour of Today, welcomed her newest baby boy on January 2. After infertility struggles and a long journey to get pregnant for a second time, Dreyer — who is 38-years-old — and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed Oliver George Fichera on Thursday morning at 9:13 a.m., according to Today.

Dreyer and Fichera are also parents to 3-year-old Calvin, who announced the birth of baby Oliver — who will be called Ollie — to his mother’s Today Show pals. During the third hour of the show, a home video of Calvin sharing the happy news was played for the rest of the co-hosts.

As for Dreyer, she assured everyone she is doing well and that Calvin has already happily taken on the role of big brother.

“I feel good. I just feel so happy and so blessed. Everything just clicked. There was no adjustment period. This is just us. This is our family,” she told them.

Fichera shared the news on his own Instagram page, including a sweet photo of he and Dreyer kissing as she laid in a hospital bed with her newborn son.

“Friends meet my son Oliver George born 7 lbs 2 oz 19 inches. I am overwhelmed,” he wrote.

Fichera and Dreyer are particularly grateful for this healthy baby because the journey to give Calvin a sibling proved to be harder than they anticipated.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, earlier this year Dreyer opened up and spoke candidly about a heartbreaking miscarriage she endured before becoming pregnant with Ollie. After the miscarriage, she and Fichera spent months trying to get pregnant again, although they were ultimately unsuccessful. Eventually they turned to in vitro fertilization — or IVF treatments — to help them conceive. Dreyer said she relied upon her faith to sustain her throughout this journey. She also said she thanks God every day for their second child.

“We weren’t sure we were going to get pregnant or what sort of IVF treatments we’d have to go through to be able to have this baby. So every night I pray and thank God for putting us in this situation and giving us this opportunity and not having to struggle any longer than we did.”

Dreyer was ecstatic to inform her Today Show co-hosts that she’d finally become pregnant this past July. She continued to work on the show up until the day the baby was born.