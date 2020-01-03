Australian Model Olivia Mathers Lifts Shirt To Reveal Tiny Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Olivia Mathers took to her Instagram for the first time in 2020 to share a sizzling new snap with her 568,000 followers that they’ll be talking about for the rest of the year.

The Australian model shared her first post of the year on Friday, which earned nothing but praise from fans since going live. In the photo, Olivia was seen sitting in the middle of a brick staircase. She stretched her arms above her head to grasp the white railing behind her and peered over the top of her cat eye sunglasses toward the camera with a sultry stare.

Olivia sent pulses racing as she posed for the snap in a sexy, all-black ensemble that did way more showing than covering up. She sported a simple black t-shirt, though opted to lift it up high above her chest to reveal the itty-bitty bikini she was wearing underneath that left very little to the imagination.

The model’s barely-there two-piece — which a tag indicated was from TJ Swim —featured a simple black-and-dark-gray striped pattern and boasted a seriously revealing design that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The look included a triangle-style top with minuscule cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, as well as a plunging neckline that flashed an ample amount of cleavage to her audience.

Olivia also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risqué. The piece covered only what was necessary, leaving her sculpted legs and killer curves well within eyesight thanks to its daringly high-cut style. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The Aussie bombshell opted not to add any other accessories aside from her sunglasses, allowing her impressive figure to take center stage. She wore her dirty blond hair down and perfectly parted in the middle, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Olivia’s eye-popping new social media post with love. It has racked up over 17,000 likes after just five hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Exquisite,” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia an “absolute hottie.”

Loading...

“My goal is to be as awesome as you,” commented a third.

Though this is Olivia’s first post since the start of the new decade, she did make sure to thrill her fans with one last post of 2019 — and with a special guest, at that. Earlier this week, the babe and her younger sister, Isabelle Mathers, teamed up for a bikini-clad snap to wish Olivia’s followers a happy New Year’s Eve. This post proved insanely popular as well, earning nearly 42,000 likes and more than 200 comments.