Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sheer Lingerie & See-Through Dress In Playful Pic With Sisters

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her flirty side in a new photo with her sisters on Thursday. The shot appeared on the Instagram account for Kourtney’s lifestyle website, Poosh, and showed the reality star rocking a lacy lingerie set under a completely see-through dress.

In the close-up photo, Kourtney stood between younger sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The eldest Kardashian’s daring party look included a silver mesh, skintight, mockneck dress. The dress was sleeveless, but it did appear to come with matching elbow-length gloves. It hugged every single one of Kourtney’s curves and did nothing to hide her sexy lingerie display underneath.

Even Kourtney’s bra flashed skin, as it featured black, all-lace cups and a low-cut neckline that allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Her flat tummy was on full display between the bra and a pair of matching, plain black cheeky or thong undies. Kourtney was turned to the side slightly, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of her pert derriere as it stuck out under the panties.

Kourtney had a bit of a toned-down makeup look to go with her bold outfit. She rocked expertly contoured cheekbones, brown eyeliner, dark lashes, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, black hair was styled in luscious waves that fell down her shoulders.

Kourtney posed sideways with her hand placed on Kylie’s face behind her. She stared into the camera with sultry eyes. Meanwhile, Kylie, wearing a green outfit, stuck her tongue out at the camera.

Kendall stood on the other side of Kourtney and hugged her closely, with her hand on Kourtney’s tummy. The Calvin Klein model rocked a red, sleeveless gown with white elbow-length gloves and made a pouting face at the camera.

Finally, Khloe posed at the end of the line, rocking a silver mesh dress that was similar to Kourtney’s. The Good American founder also stuck her tongue out at the camera with a smile.

As photos of the sisters often do, this one garnered more than 46,000 likes and over 100 comments in a day, which is significantly more than the average Poosh post.

“Why is it when I take selfies with my friends when we have been drinking the photos never turn out like this?” one fan wrote in the comments section with laughing emoji.

“You all looked so awesome in this. I would love to have that much confidence and the body to go with it,” another user said.

Poosh wrote in the caption that everyone should step out of their comfort zones this year, but Kourtney has been doing that with her outfits for a long time. Last month, she rocked a daringly low-cut bustier top and skintight pants to pose for a photo by her piano, where she said she was “getting into trouble.”