Las Vegas Kidnapping Victim Yelled Assailant’s Name In Dramatic Assault Captured On Doorbell Camera

Las Vegas police were able to locate a woman whose kidnapping and assault were captured on a doorbell camera, thanks in part to the fact that the woman yelled her alleged assailant’s name during the kidnapping, CNN reports. With the help of the public, and records from other incidents involving the victim and the assailant that day, police were able to put together the pieces of this violent incident.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Wednesday a woman was captured on a stranger’s doorbell camera furiously sobbing, begging for help, and pounding on the door, having apparently escaped from the vehicle she’d been transported in. Unfortunately, no one answered, and the camera captured her alleged assailant, who had apparently realized what was happening, come to the scene, grab her and assault her.

As she screamed, “Stop!” he yelled at her.

“Why would you f*cking do that? Get in the car.”

The suspect could also be seen throwing her down and allegedly kicking her in the stomach.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released footage of the incident, hoping for the public’s help in identifying the victim and her assailant.

Authorities later identified the alleged assailant as 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping and domestic battery. The woman, and the couple’s one-month-old baby, were found safe.

You can see the doorbell camera video below, but be warned: it contains violent content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Now authorities are releasing more information about how they were able to identify and locate the alleged assailant and victim.

For example, the woman actually said the name of her alleged assailant during the kidnapping.

“Stop, Darnell.”

It was the first of multiple other alleged incidents of domestic violence between the victim and the alleged assailant that took place that day.

Indeed, just a couple of hours later, police received reports of another alleged domestic violence assault in which the victim said the same name.

Capt. Dennis O’Brien of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that police started looking through all of their New Year’s Day calls to see if there were any connections.

“[We] were able to piece together all the calls for service that transpired in the Las Vegas Valley during the course of New Year’s Day. [We] went through every case, every call for service to see if there was anybody that was similar in nature, similar in name and stature that would match the suspect and the victim,” he said.

As for the couple’s baby, O’Brien says that the matter is being “handled by child protective services.”