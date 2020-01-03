Kylie Jenner Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Party Photos: ‘When The Tequila Hits’

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner recently surprised her 156 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot double Instagram update. The snaps were taken from a party Kylie attended, and though she didn’t give much context as to what the occasion was, she rocked a sizzling outfit that showcased her curvaceous figure.

In the first snap, Kylie posed between two party guests. To her left was a gentleman sipping from a drink in a casual white t-shirt and jeans. To her right, a woman leaned on her wearing a glittering cocktail dress. Kylie was in the middle of the action, and she rocked a sparkling silver dress that hugged her curves. The dress was held up by super thin spaghetti straps, and had a low-cut neckline that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. Kylie held her cell phone in one hand and had her lips parted as she glanced down in the candid shot.

In the second snap from the update, Kylie proved just how much fun she had at the party. The buxom bombshell leaned forward in her skimpy gown and revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage. She cupped her ample assets with her hands, and her face had a joyful expression that looked almost as if she was shouting. She had several rings on her fingers and necklaces layered to complete the ensemble. She paired the pictures with a caption that suggested she may have enjoyed a few beverages at the party.

Kylie’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 7.7 million likes within just 10 hours. Many of her followers loved the glimpse into her wild evening, and they took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

One fan commented on the guy beside Kylie in the first snap, and said “the guy next to @kyliejenner is me at parties hogging the vodka and champagne judging everyone.”

Another fan referenced Kylie’s caption and said “when the Don Julio 1942 kicks in!!!”

Another follower took the opportunity to wish Kylie a happy new year, and said “all the best for you and your family for 2020 Kylie!”

The stunning reality star wrapped up 2019 by sharing “one last thirst trap,” as The Inquisitr reported. In the picture, she rocked a lacy lingerie set that flaunted her stunning curves. She posed in bed for the risqué update and left little to the imagination in the smoking hot snaps that showcased her hourglass physique.