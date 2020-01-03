‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 18 Spoilers, Recap: Gogeta Appears, Hearts Destroying Earth With Gigantic Meteor

The latest episode of the promotional anime series Dragon Ball Heroes, which is titled “Super Showdown! Gogeta vs. Hearts,” featured the first appearance of Gogeta in the Universal Conflict Saga as well as the start of his epic battle against Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts. Can Gogeta stop Super Hearts from destroying the Earth?

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 started with Goku and Vegeta performing the fusion dance to transform into Gogeta. Instead of being concerned about the powerful opponent in front of him, Super Hearts expressed his amusement over Gogeta. To keep his focus on Gogeta, Super Hearts used his power to control gravity to temporarily paralyze Jiren the Gray, Hit, Future Trunks, Android 17, and Piccolo and attacked them with the crystals on his back.

Even before he engaged in an all-out brawl with Super Hearts, Gogeta already decided to level up his power and become Super Saiyan Blue. Their exchange of punches sent shock waves all over the place that sent weaker fighters like Future Trunks, Android 17, and Piccolo flying. Gogeta managed to land a clean hit against Super Hearts, who went furious and increased his power.

Super Hearts unleashed a powerful aura and surrounded his arms with little cubes he made using the power of the Universe Seed. Super Hearts became more aggressive in attacking Gogeta, but the latter could easily dodge and even counter all his moves. After receiving another critical blow, Super Hearts stopped from attacking and commended Gogeta’s power.

However, though he admitted that Gogeta’s new power is “quite strong,” Super Hearts said that it’s still pointless to go up against him since he possesses the power that can rival and kill the God of Everything. Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18 featured Super Hearts trying to convince Gogeta to join him in taking down Zeno-sama. As expected, Gogeta refused Super Hearts’ offer and claimed that he’s much stronger than him.

Super Hearts immediately put Gogeta into a test to see if he could turn his words into actions. In the final scenes of Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 18, Super Hearts once again demonstrated his power to control gravity. Aside from preventing his enemies from moving, Super Hearts used the power to summon a giant meteor. With the way he speaks, it seems like Super Hearts isn’t only planning to kill Gogeta and his allies, but he’s also aiming to destroy the Earth. While most of them are starting to panic, the looks on Gogeta’s face gave hope that the Earth will manage to survive Super Hearts’ furious attack.