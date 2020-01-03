Texas Hottie Hope Beel Ditches Her Bikini Bottoms In Racy New Snap: ‘Stepping Into 2020’

Hope Beel opted to ditch her bikini bottoms for her first post of 2020. The Texas native went bottomless for a new Instagram photo.

In the sexy snap, Hope rocked a sequined string bikini top that tied around her neck and behind her back. She posed with her side facing the camera and didn’t hold back when it came to showing off some serious skin.

Hope decided to ditch her bikini bottoms in the photo, wearing only the skimpy top and a pair of heeled cowboy boots. The model showcased her ample bust, toned arms, curvy booty, sexy hips, and long, lean legs in the photograph as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

Hope wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders. She raised one knee slightly to help shield her naked bottom half a bit as she grabbed a fistful of her locks while posing for the shot.

The brunette beauty also wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering glow on her face and some dark lipstick.

Of course, Hope’s over 1.2 million fans couldn’t get enough of the picture and clicked the like button more than 19,000 times while leaving over 220 comments on the revealing post since its upload.

“Hi…wish you very happy new year. Have a successful year and full of blessings,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the snap.

“Nice way to step. Happy New Year to you and your family,” another admirer stated.

“Omg we already see the vibes through you, have a great year ahead. I’m a super admirer of you,” a third comment read.

Loading...

“Wow! I think my heart just stopped! Happy New Year Hope,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope Beel delighted her admirers just hours before she posed without her bikini bottoms when she rocked a low-cut sequined dress and a full face of glam makeup.

The picture was taken as she headed out to a New Year’s Eve celebration. Hope revealed that she was “feeling spicy” as she counted down the moments until 2020.

That photo was also a popular one among Hope Beel’s fans and has raked in over 15,000 likes and more than 270 comments to date for the model.