Lingerie Model Laura Amy Wishes Fans A ‘Happy Friday’ In Tiny String Gold Bikini

Australian bombshell Laura Amy delighted her Instagram followers with a sizzling bikini shot shared to social media in the early hours of Friday morning. Reporting from the capital-city of Sydney, the stunning lingerie model posed for a tantalizing poolside snap that treated fans to an eyeful curves, and sent quite a few pulses racing among her ever-growing base of admirers.

Snapped in what looked like a penthouse pool, Laura showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a tiny string bikini — a revealing two-piece boasting an eye-catching metallic gold color. Made up of a low-cut triangle top and a teeny thong, the dazzling swimsuit did a fabulous job at showcasing her enviable curves, showing plenty of skin and highlighting Laura’s famous hourglass frame.

The 26-year-old stunner let herself be photographed from the mid-profile and put her assets on display in a sultry pose that played up all of her best features. She knelt down on a cushioned chaise lounge chair, parting open her knees as she sat on her heels with one hand tucked in between her legs. The seductive posture emphasized her round hip and curvy thighs, while also calling attention to her impossibly narrow waistline.

Laura’s perky bust was also showcased, as the brunette bombshell teased a glimpse of her cleavage in the low-cut bikini top. The item tied in the front with a loopy string bow, which draped down her chiseled midriff, further luring the gaze to her sculpted bust. The Instagram hottie shot a smoldering gaze at the camera, looking over her shoulder as she soaked up the sun in the scanty pool attire. The busy city line unfolded in the background, the sharp edges of skyscrapers offering a stark contrast to Laura’s sinuous curves.

As captivating as her skimpy bikini was, her glam was also deserving of attention. Laura highlighted her beautiful features with a chic winged eyeliner, further accentuating her stirring gaze with an earth-toned eyeshadow. She completed the look with a nude lipstick that drew the eye to her voluptuous mouth, and added bling to the sexy swimsuit with a gold cuff bracelet and matching large hoop earrings.

Her raven tresses were styled with a mid-part and framed her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders. Laura added a flirty touch to the steamy bikini shot by coquettishly playing with her hair. She delicately held a few strands in between her fingers, in a gesture that allowed her to showcase her pointy stiletto manicure. The dark-haired beauty also showed off her elaborate arm ink, and received a lot of praise for the seductive look.

The sexy bikini snap garnered more than 11.500 likes from her devoted admirers, in addition to 300-plus comments.

“Looking gorgeous and spectacular,” wrote one Instagrammer.

“Unreal sexy,” penned another.

“You’re absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a third follower.

“Golden girl, love you,” read a fourth message, trailed by two purple-heart emoji and a pair of kiss-mark emoji.