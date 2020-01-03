Kelly Gale Showcases Fabulous Figure And Flexibility Doing Yoga In A Bikini While In Bali

Model Kelly Gale continues to wow her fans with pictures from her vacation in Bali. Earlier in the week, she uploaded a photo to Instagram in which she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bikini while in the tropical paradise. On Friday, she showed off her figure, as well as her flexibility in a snap that showed her doing yoga.

The photo showed the barefoot beauty on a patch of grass that overlooked the ocean. A row of red tropical flowers lined the edge of the grass. The colors of the sky seemed to blend in with the water, creating a dreamy feel to the snap.

While the scene may have been idyllic, Kelly was the center of attention as she did yoga in a skimpy blue bikini. The top was a classic triangle style while the bottoms appeared to have a thong cut.

The photo captured Kelly from the side. In the stance, the brunette beauty was doing a backbend with one of her legs in the air. The pose showed off her incredible abs as she arched her back with her hands on the ground. The muscles in her shoulders were visible as she stretched her arms above her head. The stance emphasized her long, lean legs, giving her fans also a nice look at the curve of her booty. The model also showed off her flexibility in the pose as she held her balance for the picture. Kelly’s long hair fell in loose curls on the ground as she appeared to be looking down.

In the caption, Kelly said she would do more yoga and meditating in the upcoming year.

Many fans complimented Kelly on her fit physique.

“You look so Amazing,” said one fan.

“Simply looking at that is meditation,” quipped a second admirer.

Another fan couldn’t help but comment on her abilities.

“Wow! Those are great skills to have!” said a third fan.

Another commenter asked the model for similar photos.

“Share more for yoga with us please,” the follower wrote.

The Victoria’s Secret model knows how to work the camera, and she seems to enjoy showing off her body. A quick look at her Instagram page shows that she appears to be comfortable in bikinis. She has traveled the world, and likes to share her adventures with her 1.2 million followers. One of her more recent updates showed her looking fantastic while strutting her stuff in a barely-there black bikini.