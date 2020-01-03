Janet Jackson Celebrates Sons 3rd Birthday With Throwback Photo From When She Was Pregnant

Janet Jackson is celebrating her son Eissa’s 3rd birthday today and has decided to throw it back to a photo from when she was pregnant. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker gave People the exclusive photo and looked nothing short of incredible.

Jackson stunned in a white gown that completely covered her. She wrapped herself up in a long cardigan and put on a pair of black-framed glasses. The “Call on Me” songstress sported her dark hair in braids which she pulled up in a ponytail. She applied a coat of gold nail polish and a glossy lip. Her makeup looked fairly natural which only showcased her raw beauty even more.

In the image, Jackson held onto her huge bump with one hand and placed the other on her hip. She sparked a smile and was clearly glowing while expecting her first child.

It seems the “Just a Little While” entertainer was photoshopped into an image with an exotic background. Behind Jackson appeared to be a sandy beach with a clear blue sky.

For her caption, she reminisced over being pregnant at 50-years-old. She wrote that God blessed her with the greatest gift — her son. Jackson wished him a happy birthday and expressed that she loves him more than anyone in the world.

She geo-tagged the post as London, United Kingdom, where she is celebrating his big day. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer was spotted at the airport in New York where she spent New Year’s Eve without him.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be an instant hit with her 4 million followers.

“Beautiful as always,” one user wrote, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“You look so perfect in this picture… God bless you and your baby, Queen,” another shared.

“Sending beautiful birthday love to Eissa,” a third fan remarked.

“He’s three already…awe he’s a big boy now.. happy birthday little man!!!” a fourth follower commented.

Jackson has yet to share a photo of Eissa on his big day. However, the star isn’t one for sharing photos of him online very often.

Back in 2017, months after giving birth, Jackson shared a selfie of herself with her son, and it remains the only selfie with him to date. However, the music icon from time to time is photographed by the paparazzi with him, per TMZ.

Unsurprisingly, the upload made an impact on her Instagram account, pulling in over 357,000 likes.