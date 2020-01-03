Larsa Pippen Looks Smoking Hot On The Beach With Crimped Hair & Striped Bathing Suit

Larsa Pippen wore a skimpy one-piece bathing suit as she celebrated the dawning of a new decade this week. The reality star looked smoking hot as she posed on the beach for a new Instagram photo, which was posted to her account on Thursday.

In the racy snapshot, Larsa is seen standing on a white sand beach as she showcased her enviable curves in an orange and brown striped bathing suit, which she revealed in the caption was made by the company PrettyLittleThing.

The sexy swimwear flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. Larsa also accessorized the look with a diamond chain around her neck, multiple bracelets on her wrists, and a pair of oversize black sunglasses.

The Kardashian bestie wore her long, brown hair crimped as it fell behind her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face as she ran her fingers through her locks.

Larsa rocked a bronzed tan all over her body and appeared to sport a shimmering glow on her face, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks and a light gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the snap, a stunning ocean scene is visible, complete with boats on the water and a clear, blue sky.

Many of Larsa’s over 1.8 million followers enjoyed the photograph and clicked the “like” button more than 23,000 times. They also left over 220 comments in less than 24 hours after the shot was uploaded to the platform.

“Do you ever take a bad picture??” one of Larsa’s Instagram followers remarked in the comments section of the post.

“Everyday you get more beautiful. Only days pass,” another adoring fan stated.

“I love what that swimsuit do [sic] to you,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Thank you so much for your showing legs,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr — just days before her racy swimsuit snap — Larsa got the pulses of her followers racing in a skintight white bodysuit and gray sweatpants.

In that photo, Larsa posed in her bathroom for a sexy selfie and admitted to her followers that she simply couldn’t fall asleep. She even asked for advice from those who suffered with the same problem.

Larsa’s fans also appeared to approve of that photo, as it has earned the model nearly 46,000 likes and more than 600 comments to date.