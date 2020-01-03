Bri Teresi Spills Out Of Tiny Gold & Black Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram model Bri Teresi started out the new year with yet another stunning bikini post. In a new series of photos on her feed, the babe practically spilled out of an ultra-tiny gold and black two-piece.

The photos showed Bri posing in the doorway of her Los Angeles, California, home. In the background, her mini golden doodle pup, Jack, could be seen relaxing on a couch in her living room. The light appeared to be shining down on Bri as she soaked up the sun in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Bri’s triangle-shaped top featured a gold, textured pattern with black edges. It was a bit too small to cover the busty model’s chest, as her cleavage and underboob were on show. The lower half of the bikini top appeared to be cinched slightly, putting Bri at risk of a wardrobe malfunction at any moment.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was fully on display between the top and a matching, low-cut thong that covered only what was necessary. The sides tied in strings just above her hips, which left her long, lean legs completely exposed.

The model accessorized her look only with a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, which included expertly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, thick lashes, gold eye shadow, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Bri styled her long, blond hair in messy waves, which fell over one shoulder.

In the first photo, Bri leaned up against the door frame and arched her body slightly in a way that emphasized her hourglass figure. With her lips parted and her arms loosely crossed, she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The second photo showed Bri leaning forward slightly as she hugged her body even tighter, which squeezed her cleavage out even more. She tilted her head and kept her eyes closed, facing away from the camera.

The post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 260 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Bri’s fans. Many of the California hottie’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Bri, you are a very beautiful woman and friend,” one fan said.

“Looking too good for words,” another user added.

“An extremely gorgeous & sexy goddess you are @briteresi. Perfect in every way. Hope you’re having a nice Thursday. xoxo,” said a third follower.

Bri’s Instagram content has been driving her fans wild. Earlier this week, the stunner shared a black-and-white photo of herself tugging on her tiny lingerie, which garnered more than 16,000 likes.