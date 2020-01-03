Carrie Underwood To Open Up About ‘Why I Am The Way I Am’

Carrie's about to get candid.

Carrie Underwood has revealed that she’s set to get very candid with her latest project. The country music superstar opened up about her upcoming new book, titled Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52Life, as she recently teased that she’ll be letting fans in on why she is the way that she is.

Carrie made the confession while speaking to her record label, per a recent report from Pop Culture, and she revealed that she’ll be letting fans in on a few secrets when it comes to her passion for a healthy diet and exercise.

“There’s recipes and exercises and stories and backstories and why I am the way I am, in the health and fitness portion of my life anyway,” she explained of what fans can expect from the upcoming fitness and lifestyle book.

“I’ve done a lot. I’ve tried a lot. I have a random life. I’m a working mom. I feel like that’s a lot of us in a nutshell, and I just kind of wanted to lay it all out,” the star added.

Carrie admitted that she’ll be laying out some of her simple and easy tips for getting in a good workout and eating healthy by telling those who buy the book exactly what works for her. “Hopefully people can get some ideas and implement some of it into their lives. It’s all about just trying to be your best and juggle,” she said.

The “Something in the Water” singer also shared that there’ll be lots of help and advice from her when it comes to balancing a busy schedule and staying healthy at the same time.

The star no doubt knows a thing or two about having to balance her time. She’s a mom to almost 1-year-old Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah, a wife to husband Mike Fisher, a full-time country music superstar, the face of NBC’s Sunday Night Football coverage and boss of her own athleisure brand Calia by Carrie Underwood.

“It’s the world we live in,” the busy mom of two said about having a lot of balls in the air at one time said. She added, “everybody’s juggling and trying to do it all, so hopefully people get some good ideas and tips and tricks.”

Carrie announced her exciting foray into the world of writing last year and then later shared a first look at the stunning cover of her new book with fans via a social media post on December 19. The snap chosen for the cover sees her standing in a field in a light floor-length dress.

Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul and Get Strong with the Fit52Life is available to pre-order now and will be available from March 3.