‘The Bachelor’s’ Peter Weber Teases Strong Connection With ‘A Couple’ Of Women As New Season Gets Underway

In an interview with People Magazine right as the new season of the ABC reality dating series gears up, The Bachelor star Peter Weber teased a strong connection with “a couple” of women. The second runner-up of Hannah Brown‘s season revealed he was pleasantly surprised by the way things unfolded as he takes the helm of the 24th season of the ABC dating franchise series.

Peter revealed to the publication how quickly feelings developed with several of the women. “You can’t fake chemistry,” he says. “I definitely felt an initial spark right off the bat. There were for sure a couple [women] that I felt really strongly for.”

The reality star also noted in the interview that out of respect for a future potential partner, he no longer wants to speak about the infamous windmill incident that defined him as a contestant on the previous season of The Bachelorette, where it was revealed during a finale episode that he and Hannah Brown had sex in a windmill four times.

He noted in the People interview that fans “should just move on” from the incident.

While Peter noted that he will continue to wear his heart on his sleeve this season, he said that he will also be mindful of giving the contestants the chance to show him what they are all about as the season progresses.

In fact, Peter teased that he wanted to encourage all of the women not to fall into the “trap” he found himself in when he was a contestant on the reality dating show and did not initially express how he was feeling to Hannah as he competed for her heart.

During The Bachelor season premiere, which will air on Monday, January 6, Peter will attempt to find his soul mate from an impressive group of 30 women all vying for his heart. At the end of the night, 22 bachelorettes will remain to embark on wild romantic adventures with Peter around the world in an attempt to become the love of his life.

Peter and the contestants will travel to Costa Rica, Chile, Peru as they try and make a lasting connection that will grow way beyond the final rose.

According to ABC, there will be many special guests this season on The Bachelor, including original Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, model Janice Dickinson, Bachelor star Demi Burnett, comedian Fred Willard and country star Chase Rice.