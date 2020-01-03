Rita Ora Plays ‘Nice’ As She Shows Off Her Legs In Gold High-Slit Dress

Rita Ora is sharing more photos from her fabulous New Year’s Eve party, and fans can’t get enough of her latest dazzling fashion look.

On Friday morning, the global megastar took to Instagram to post a pair of sultry photos that saw her posing with two girlfriends on a sumptuous dark-blue upholstered sofa amid a crowd of people.Joining Rita on the couch were hair stylish Jade Rae Williams and gal pal Anda Vlasaku, who is trading manager for Balance magazine. The three ladies wore elegant evening dresses, looking fabulous as they cozied up for the tantalizing shots.

The first photo saw the trio snuggled together with drinks in hand and carrying on a very engaging conversation. Imaged in the center, Rita dazzled in a gold high-slit dress, showing off her chiseled pins as she sat with her legs crossed in a lady-like pose. Her cocktail frock was made up of a lace-up corset and a frilly miniskirt, one boasting an eye-catching thigh-high slit that showed a generous amount of skin. The item offered a copious view of her toned thighs, while also showcasing her muscular calves.

Rita rocked the same wavy hairstyle and chic glam showcased in a previous post shared earlier today. She also wore the same lavish jewelry, adorning her decolletage with a massive gold chain necklace. The British singer had her arm draped around Anda’s neck and was attentively following her friends talk, looking at Jade with a captivated gaze.

Snapped to Rita’s left, Jade wore a chic black frock that put her perky chest front and center. The dress consisted of a see-through lace bodice that showed plenty of cleavage, and continued with a long satin skirt that added a sophisticated touch to the otherwise racy look. Meanwhile, Anda donned a strappy emerald-green gown that also featured a high slit, just like Rita’s dress. The stylish brunette adopted a similar pose to that of her singer friend, elegantly crossing her legs as she sat on the couch to Rita’s right.

A swipe to the next slide showed the ladies striking a cheeky pose. Rita had swapped places with Jade and was shooting a kittenish smile to the photographer, crossing her arms in front of her body in a coquettish posture that emphasized her cleavage. Jade was blowing a raspberry at the camera, while Anda looked smoldering while donning a sparkling New Year’s Eve tiara.

More photos from the party were shared to Instagram by Anda, who also posted a video that gave fans a taste of the lively atmosphere at the private event.

Needless to say, Rita’s post was very well received by her fans, racking up more than 145,000 likes and 350-plus comments in just a few hours of going live. Followers seemed enthralled with her sizzling party look, showering the singer with compliments.

“I can’t put into words how much i love you,” wrote one particularly ardent fan.

Others took to the comments section to wish Rita a happy New Year,

“Happy New Year #Queen,” read one message, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Happy new year reets!!! 2020 is gonna be lit,” penned another Instagrammer, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

Among the people who commented on Rita’s photos was the star’s older sister and manager, Elena Ora.

“A modern romcom,” remarked the 30-year-old, trailed by a two-heart emoji. Fifty-nine people hit the “Like” button on her post.