Khloe Terae Straddles Paddleboard In Sexy Bikini While Vacationing In Belize

Model Khloe Terae looked to be having an incredible time in Belize recently while enjoying some downtime. The beauty took to Instagram to show off her fabulous figure in a sexy bikini as she had some fun on a paddleboard.

The stunner gave her fans plenty to get excited about as her post consisted of ten photos that showed her in various poses on the board as she floated on the turquoise water. She wore an orange and white striped bikini. The top featured a low cut and a sexy cutout below her breasts. The cheeky bottoms had a ruched seam up the middle, calling attention to her booty.

One snap was especially sexy as it captured her from behind as she straddled the board with her feet dangling in the water. With her palms on the board and her back slightly arched, she put her perky derrière on display as she turned to look at the camera. The snap was from a fairly close angle, giving her fans a nice look at her backside in the skimpy number.

Two photos showed Khloe standing up on the board as she held on to the paddle. One picture showed her from a slight side angle while the other showed her from behind as she waved her hand in the air. The pictures highlighted her toned legs as she looked like she about to paddle away.

One snap showed Khloe from behind on her knees as she used her hands to paddle in the water. Another captured her as she was laying down on the board. In one picture, the model was on her belly with her bottom facing the camera.

Four of the pictures showed Khloe on her belly in different positions. Two snaps captured her from behind as she leaned on her forearms. One showed her laying with her arms outstretched, and the other showed her on her hands looking as if she were about to stand up on the board.

Two photos showed the stunner on her back as she soaked up the sun. One picture showed her body from the thighs up as she leaned back on her elbows. The other snap showed all of her body as she lounged on the board. In each picture, she showed off her voluptuous chest and taut abs in the skimpy bathing suit.

Loading...

In the post, the model said she was in her natural surroundings.

Her followers seem ed to enjoy all of the cheeky photos, as it racked up more than 19,000 likes within 14 hours of going live.

Khloe likes to flaunts her curves, and recently showed them off in a skimpy bikini.