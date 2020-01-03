Fitness Model Jen Selter Shows Off Sculpted Physique In A Striped Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with a snap of her sculpted physique in a striped bikini on the beach. She paired the sizzling snap with a motivational caption that encouraged her followers to be their best selves in 2020.

In the Instagram update, Jen posed on a sandy beach. The sun was shining and the sky was a clear blue without a cloud in sight. The area of the beach where Jen was appeared empty, as there was no one else visible in the shot besides her. A few buildings lined the back of the snap, and the the area bordering the beach had several palm trees along it as well.

The focal point of the shot, however, was Jen’s chiseled body. The bombshell kneeled on the sand with one leg extended, and posed with one arm at her side and the other in her glossy brunette locks. She rocked a striped yellow bikini in an athletic cut that showed off her curves. The bikini top almost looked like a sports bra, but it had a cut-out at the chest that exposed some cleavage and made the look a little more scandalous.

Jen’s bikini bottoms stretched over her hips, and the high-cut style of the bottoms emphasized Jen’s gravity-defying derriere and elongated her toned legs. The bikini showed off Jen’s toned physique, and her pose particularly highlighted her sculpted abs. Her makeup was natural in the shot and she turned her face to the sun, allowing a big smile to grace her face as she posed for the camera.

Jen’s fans couldn’t get enough of the stunning and motivational update, and the post received over 93,400 likes within just 12 hours. Many of Jen’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the the post.

One fan replied with a motivational comment in response to Jen’s caption, and said “always on the come-up forget about the down fall. Always keep it moving go Jen.”

Another follower admired her physique, and commented “keep those gains up!”

“Jen you are so gorgeous,” one fan added.

Another follower kept things simple and just said, “perfect as always” followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

The brunette bombshell constantly showcases her toned physique for her eager Instagram followers — and sometimes brings her family along on her adventures as well. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a stunning snap in which she rocked a thong swimsuit alongside her sister, Steph Selter, in a breathtaking photo taken at sunset.