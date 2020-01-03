Victoria’s Secret’s Irina Shayk Shows Skin In A Revealing Bikini In Costa Rica

Irina's latest bikini look left very little to the imagination.

Irina Shayk proved once again that she’s most definitely not afraid to show some skin. The Russian supermodel stripped down to a skimpy bikini for a seriously sizzling new shot posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunner flaunted her uber fit and toned body in a scorching new photo that showed her posing for the camera in a tiny thong bikini.

In the snap, which Irina shared online on January 2, the Victoria’s Secret model had her back to the camera to give her 13 million followers a good look at her toned booty in a skimpy two-piece that didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The star’s legs looked longer than ever in the shot as she posed with her derriere facing towards the camera, while she covered her top half with a bikini top in the same print with thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and a clasp that sat just below her shoulder blades.

Irina – who hit the headlines last year for her high-profile split from actor Bradley Cooper – posed with her ankles crossed as she walked along the sand. She stretched her left arm up high above her to hold on to the branch of a very tall tree, while her other arm dangled down by her side.

The flawless mom of one kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a large-brimmed floppy sunhat on her head while she looked out into the distance with the stunning blue ocean stretching for miles in front of her.

While she proudly showed off her all-over tan, Irina revealed her location as being sunny Costa Rica. She tagged her location as the luxury Four Seasons Resort at Peninsula Papagayo and also tagged the resort’s official account in the upload. The beauty also tagged fashion photographer Rowan Papier in her scorching bikini photo.

The sizzling bikini photo has already racked up more than 433,000 likes in the first 12 hours since she shared it to her account, as well as attracting more than 1,200 comments from very impressed fans.

“Woooooww,” one person wrote with two eye heart emojis and two red heart emoji.

A second person told Irina in the comments section of her latest bikini upload, “Wow honey this is amazing.”

A third comment simply read, “so hot.”

This isn’t the first glimpse at her bikini body Irina has treated fans to during her Costa Rican vacation, though.

As The Inquisitr previously reported this week, the model beauty previously slipped into a bright pink bikini as she did a little sunbathing at the beach on New Year’s Day.