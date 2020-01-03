Brooke Shields Shows Off Dreamy Tanned & Toned Body In Supermodel Pose

Her fans were quite appreciative of the stunning Instagram photo.

Brooke Shields showed off her dreamy tanned and toned body in a supermodel pose on Instagram, proving to the world she can still captivate her fans almost 40 years after she landed her first Vogue magazine cover at the age of 14.

The stunning mother of two girls, Rowan and Grier, shared the pic taken at the Dorado Beach Reserve in Puerto Rico, where she and husband Chris Henchy enjoyed some fun in the sun as they ushered in 2020.

In the photo’s caption, Brooke thanked the resort for the best trip ever.

The 53-year-old looked breathtaking as she was photographed lying on her forearms. Brooke reclined on an oversized sofa on what appeared to be a private balcony at the resort. The tan furniture, colorful pillows, and lush foliage provided a dramatic backdrop for the image, but Brooke was the focus of the stunning pic, commanding the scenery.

The former supermodel who rose to fame after stating that “nothing” came between her and her Calvin Klein jeans in 1980, donned a tropical print dress for the latest Instagram image she shared with her millions of followers.

The sunny yellow color of the garment, which was enhanced with splashes of green and pink, red, and orange flowers seemed ideally suited for the tropical locale of the photo.

The slinky dress’s spaghetti straps held up the straight-cut garment, which clung to Brooke’s long and lithe body in the image. The dress is pulled ever-so-slightly up to show off her endlessly long legs. The final touch comes from an accent of gold in the form of strappy shoes.

Brooke wore her hair long and loose in the photo, her face sporting minimal makeup and a golden tan. Oversized hoop earrings adorned her ears.

Fans were mesmerized by the photo and shared their appreciation towards the actress, model, and mother in the comments section of the dreamy pic.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” applauded one user of the social media site of Brooke’s pose, where years of experience came through as the former model looked completely at ease for the camera.

“Still the same!! Beautiful girl!!” commented a second follower of the style icon for millions of young girls in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Looking very tropical for the new year, Brooke,” said a third follower of the actress, noting that her sunny-colored dress could brighten up even the darkest of dreary winter days.

Brooke’s previous post showed her in the arms of her handsome husband Chris as the couple counted down to the New Year during their getaway, wearing a new year’s hat and black and gold ensemble as the couple ushered in a new decade together.