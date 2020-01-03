Selena Gomez Sizzles In A Green Bikini On A Yacht In Hawaii

Selena slipped into her bikini while soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht.

Selena Gomez wowed as she swapped a cold and chilly start to the New Year for much sunnier climbs to kick of her 2020. The gorgeous 27-year-old singer and actress was recently spotted soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht off the coast of tropical Hawaii where she stripped down to a green bikini for a little rest and relaxation on the water.

In sizzling new photos, which can be seen exclusively via The Daily Mail, the gorgeous star looked as happy and healthy as ever as she showed some skin in her olive-green two-piece while getting her tan on with her closest friends.

The beauty’s fun bikini look was made up of a crop-top style top with a square neck and wide straps that stretched all the way over both of her shoulders.

She matched the top with a pair of very high-waisted bikini bottoms in the same green color that went all the way up past her belly button to highlight her slim waist and show off just a little of her toned middle.

Selena appeared to be going makeup-free as she enjoyed her well-deserved time in the sunshine. She also appeared to be rocking her natural hair as her textured and curly brunette locks flowed down just past her shoulders.

Selena showed off her body confidence and her enviable curves as she sat on the bow of the boat with both of her legs stretched out in front of her. She chatted to a girlfriend who soaked up the rays alongside her in a black one-piece and a pair of short shorts.

The talented former Wizards of Waverly Place actress sat up right on what appeared to be a long white foam cushion with what looked like a glass of water beside her.

The brand new bikini snaps shared by The Daily Mail this week also showed the star chatting with another group of friends as she headed further inside the boat. In those, she threw on a fun flowy white cover-up over the top of her bikini and also wrapped a white bandanna around her head for her yacht day.

The snaps came as she celebrated the end of 2019 by treating fans to a fun flashback of the past 12 months with a collection of unseen photos shared to Instagram.

It’s no wonder Selena opted to spend the start of her 2020 enjoying a little time out, as the star’s already set for a busy year. As The Inquisitr previously reported, her new album, Rare, is set for release on January 10 and marks her first full-length release since she dropped Revival back in 2015.