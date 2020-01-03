Sailor Brinkley-Cook Turns Up The Heat In Barely-There Skimpy Peach Bikini

She shared the photo to Instagram to her followers delight.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook turned up the heat on Instagram, posing in a skimpy peach bikini for photos she shared with the social media site taken during a sunny New Year’s tropical vacation.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant appeared in a sequence of two images she shared on January 2 where she ushered in the new year from Turks and Caicos with her boyfriend Ben Sosne.

Sailor showed off two of her tattoos and a deep suntan in the photos, wearing a skimpy peach-colored bikini. One tattoo is placed on her left forearm. The other, on her right wrist.

In the first photo, the model and photographer posed in what appears to be a private cabana. A light-colored series of drapes and a striking white couch provided the background for the two photos. Sailor is seen with her hands raised above her head and holding her hair up and away from her face, showing off a slight sunburn and makeup-free face for the pic.

The bathing suit, tagged in the photo as being from Frankie’s Bikinis, is a light peach color, with a small coverage triangle top that has a unique neckline that twists in the front and ties around Sailor’s neck. The color is striking against Sailor’s deep tan.

The bottom appears to be a traditional bikini bottom, with long strings that Sailor has tied above her hips, pulling the garment higher so it creates the illusion of a longer leg.

In the second image, Sailor strikes the same pose but instead is facing the camera straight on, leaning her body to the left for a dramatic effect.

Fans were captivated by the photos and told the daughter of former supermodel Christie Brinkley and her ex-husband Peter Cook so in the comments section of the image.

Many of Sailor’s followers relayed their sentiments via emoji on the social media site, using red hearts, happy faces with red heart eyes, and clapping hands to let her know how they felt about the sassy photos.

Others used words of praise geared toward the aspiring model.

“Wow you look so fantastic,” said one fan and follower of the former Dancing with the Stars contestant, who will appear on the show’s official tour with her former friends from the series in 2020.

Sailor will appear 16 times as a celebrity guest on the tour, where she will be paired with former partner Val Chmerkovskiy to recreate some of their most memorable dances on the series. Her dates are scheduled from March 5 to March 22.

“I love how healthy you are! what a wonderful role model!” remarked a second fan of Sailor on the social media site.

“Its 30 degrees here. You can melt the ice with that outfit. Happy New Year,” said a third fan, noting the sunny locale of the two images while many others, including this particular follower, are dealing with colder temperatures, rain, and snow this winter.