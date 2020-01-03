WWE Rumors: ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Superstar Reportedly Moving To ‘NXT’

WWE‘s decision to start featuring NXT superstars at major pay-per-views suggests that the company wants to position the black and gold brand on a similar level to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. This means that it’s likely that some main roster superstars will make their way to Full Sail in the near future, and Sami Zayn could be one of them.

According to Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda, there has been talk backstage of the former NXT Champion returning to his old stomping grounds, along with a couple of other familiar faces that enjoyed success on the brand.

“Sami Zayn is the one I’m hearing the most as I’ve mentioned in the Sportskeeda podcast as well as potentially someone like Nakamura. There is a level of people they are interested in bringing back to NXT, people who have been there before, people who have a lot to add, the Samoa Joes, that sort of level.”

While Colohue confirmed that nothing is certain yet, Zayn returning to NXT wouldn’t be all that surprising. Earlier this year, Finn Balor was drafted back to the black and gold brand following a stint on the main roster. Zayn hasn’t wrestled any matches on Friday Night SmackDown in months, so perhaps a change of scenery will reinvigorate his in-ring career.

I am one of the best pro wrestlers on earth and I have been reduced to this. This is where I'm at now.

Enough is enough, and it's time for a change. pic.twitter.com/ROoqt2Dz1b — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 20, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Zayn has been largely absent from the squared circle since returning to action earlier this year. The superstar has been plagued with shoulder injuries since joining the company, and while he has competed at a couple of recent house shows, it is believed that WWE management is wary of him getting hurt.

However, if WWE is planning on sending Zayn back to NXT, it probably won’t happen until his current storyline with Nakamura is over. The 35-year-old has been serving as the current Intercontinental Champion’s mouthpiece in recent months, and he’s been an integral part in the superstar’s success. He also recruited Cesaro to join their stable, suggesting that the company wants to use him as a manager for performers who aren’t renowned for their promo skills.

As documented by WrestleTalk, WWE is reportedly set to give Cesaro a new gimmick as well, and Zayn is expected to be by his side as the company pushes “The Swiss Superman” as a singles star again. It remains to be seen what WWE has in mind for Zayn, but he would be a valuable asset for any brand he’s drafted to down the line.